GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.51 on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in GSK by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

