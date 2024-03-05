GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.74

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 526571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,818,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.