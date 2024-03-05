Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 2,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

