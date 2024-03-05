Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,514,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,926,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,351.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of GRBMF remained flat at $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

