Grove Collaborative (GROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NYSE:GROV opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

