Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.8 %

GO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 695,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.08.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.