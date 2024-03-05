Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,520 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 724,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

