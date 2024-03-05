Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. 35,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.48. Great Pacific Gold has a 12 month low of 0.24 and a 12 month high of 0.79.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.