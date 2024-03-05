Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. 35,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.48. Great Pacific Gold has a 12 month low of 0.24 and a 12 month high of 0.79.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

