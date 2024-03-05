Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.33%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

