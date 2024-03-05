Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.26. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 120 shares traded.
Gray Television Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.