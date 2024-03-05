Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 801,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 504.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 26.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

