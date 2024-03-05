Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
Shares of GMGMF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.