Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance

Shares of GMGMF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

