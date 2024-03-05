GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. The 7-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance
NVDL opened at $228.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $240.62.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $10.1115 dividend. This represents a $121.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 53.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
