Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 27,525 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

