Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

