Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,210 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

