Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

