Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after buying an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $36,626,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

