Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:THC opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

