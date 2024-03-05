Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 328.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 24.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

