Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

