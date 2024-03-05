Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $221.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $224.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

