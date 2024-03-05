Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.5 %

ETR stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.