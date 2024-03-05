Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ODP worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 434.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 83.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ODP

About ODP

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.