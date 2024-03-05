Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.