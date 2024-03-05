Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $835.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $495.11 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.