Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

