Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS stock remained flat at $1.45 during trading on Tuesday. 442,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,788. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.