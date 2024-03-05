Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average volume of 3,314 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 2,645,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,599. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

