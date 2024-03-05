Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.97. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,618,831 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1717 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

