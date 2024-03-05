GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.5 %

GLGDF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 252,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,737. GoGold Resources has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

