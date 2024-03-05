Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.1% in the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

GMED stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

