Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.84. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after acquiring an additional 677,778 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.