Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 3,410,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,275 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
