Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 149,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,290. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

