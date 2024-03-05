Global Crossing Airlines Group (JET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CVE:JET traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.
