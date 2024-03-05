Global Crossing Airlines Group (JET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CVE:JET traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

