Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 208,331 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,331 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,246 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,170. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

