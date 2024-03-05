Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,294 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LIN traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $462.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.92 and its 200 day moving average is $399.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $463.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

