Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,185 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,157,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

