Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,567,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 994,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

