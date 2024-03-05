Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 168,861 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 991.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,861 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after buying an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 552,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,738. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

