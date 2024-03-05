Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

