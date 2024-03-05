Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

