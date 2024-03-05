Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

