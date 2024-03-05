Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.28.
About Glencore
