GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

GTLB stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,474,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

