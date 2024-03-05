Gifto Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

