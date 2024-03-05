GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 144,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.