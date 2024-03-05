Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $6.42 on Tuesday, hitting $283.58. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.39. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $262.00 and a 52-week high of $432.30.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

