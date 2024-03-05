Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 2,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Genfit by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 269,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genfit by 32.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

