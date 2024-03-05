General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,808,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

